iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 135.1% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 47,599 shares during the period. Swmg LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 91,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 566,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 786,932 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

