iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Source Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.41. 29,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average of $111.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.65 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.