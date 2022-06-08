iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3,131.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,943 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,590,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $229.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.58. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.78 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

