iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.58. 687,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,816,084. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $168.90 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.