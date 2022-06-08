iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,590,498 shares.The stock last traded at $421.24 and had previously closed at $425.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

