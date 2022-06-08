iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,590,498 shares.The stock last traded at $421.24 and had previously closed at $425.11.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.