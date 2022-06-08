iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

