iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $201.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.83. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a twelve month low of $175.59 and a twelve month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

