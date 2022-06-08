IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.25 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year sales of $26.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.98 million to $26.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.93 million, with estimates ranging from $46.29 million to $49.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IsoPlexis.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IsoPlexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.78. IsoPlexis has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $16.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

