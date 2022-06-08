Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of ISDR opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 million, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.90. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $33.06.
About Issuer Direct (Get Rating)
