Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.74. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITCB shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.49 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.