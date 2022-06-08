iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 3,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 566,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of $724.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.
In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $629,992.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,421,638 shares of company stock valued at $39,690,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $93,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
