iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 3,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 566,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $724.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $629,992.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $6,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,421,638 shares of company stock valued at $39,690,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $93,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

