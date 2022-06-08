Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.64

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.64 and traded as low as C$10.36. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$10.73, with a volume of 1,206,770 shares trading hands.

IVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.11.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 177.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a current ratio of 22.47.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.8223207 EPS for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.