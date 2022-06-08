J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.85-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.28 billion-$8.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.J. M. Smucker also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.85-8.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. UBS Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a sell rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.08.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.36. 13,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.60 and a 200 day moving average of $135.26. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

