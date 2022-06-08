Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Jabil reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jabil by 17.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 146,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Jabil by 14.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $540,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

