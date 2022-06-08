JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.50. 64,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 374,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.
JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 592.83%.
About JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)
JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JanOne (JAN)
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.