JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Stock Price Up 1.6%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.50. 64,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 374,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter. JanOne had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 592.83%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JanOne stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JanOne Inc. ( NASDAQ:JAN Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of JanOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN)

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

