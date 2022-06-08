Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

JBI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Janus International Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

JBI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 823,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,968. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

