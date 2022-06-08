Jarvis Network Price Up 16.7% This Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $596,234.13 and approximately $124,557.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,062.33 or 0.99974521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

