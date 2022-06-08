Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nissan Motor in a report released on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

