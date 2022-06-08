Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for MTU Aero Engines in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the company will earn $6.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.11.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTUAY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($189.25) to €178.00 ($191.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf lowered MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($263.44) to €255.00 ($274.19) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.67.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average is $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.41. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $90.86 and a one year high of $132.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. MTU Aero Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.