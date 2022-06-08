John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.