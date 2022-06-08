John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

HPS opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

