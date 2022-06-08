Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,469,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

