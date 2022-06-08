Johnson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Marshfield Associates raised its position in Progressive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,163,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Progressive by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

PGR stock opened at $121.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.85. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $121.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.