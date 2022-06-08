Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,576 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $251,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $339,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 78.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 267,170 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.12.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $70.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average is $80.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

