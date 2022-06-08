Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.35. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.51 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.