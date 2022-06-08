Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $156,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $92,526,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.35. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.74.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.