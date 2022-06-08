Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

