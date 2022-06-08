Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,950 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 6,166.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.94. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $95.35 and a twelve month high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

