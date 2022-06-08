Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,851 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $79.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

