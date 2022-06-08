Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,531 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $121.44 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

