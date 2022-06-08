Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.92.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $234.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

