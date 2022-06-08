Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Declares Dividend of $1.36

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.3646 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57.

JMPLY stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.50) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,404.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

