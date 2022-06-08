Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 13.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,633. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

