Karpus Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 673,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxbridge Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ OXAC opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.