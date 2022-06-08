Karpus Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) by 904.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,450 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 2.25% of Agrico Acquisition worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICO. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,978,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RICO opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Agrico Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

