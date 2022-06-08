Karpus Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 6.42% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.