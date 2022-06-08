Karpus Management Inc. Invests $7.39 Million in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 744,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.96% of McLaren Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLAI. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,976,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,103,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McLaren Technology Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:MLAI opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McLaren Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McLaren Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.