Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $9.16 Million Investment in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 935,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AACI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

