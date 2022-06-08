Karpus Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:PCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 543,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 5.04% of Parsec Capital Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,118,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Parsec Capital Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ PCX opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.
Parsec Capital Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in space economy, transport, and technology industries.
