Karpus Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 499,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $708,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

