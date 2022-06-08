Karpus Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,664 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 242.0% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 31,830 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $45,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOF stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

