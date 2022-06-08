Karpus Management Inc. Takes $7.85 Million Position in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 794,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 3.05% of Avalon Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVAC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,422,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,312,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AVAC stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.