Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) to report $36.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.26 million and the highest is $38.14 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $22.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $164.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.92 million to $182.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $193.85 million, with estimates ranging from $162.36 million to $238.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KPTI. StockNews.com began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.49. 2,567,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $515.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.