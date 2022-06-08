KB Home (NYSE:KBH) PT Lowered to $44.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

KBH opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after buying an additional 533,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in KB Home by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

