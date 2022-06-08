KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Position Reduced by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,611 shares during the quarter. KBR makes up approximately 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $42,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,363,000 after buying an additional 715,168 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KBR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after buying an additional 109,052 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter worth about $6,366,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in KBR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NYSE KBR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,544. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.37 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

