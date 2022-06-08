KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $2,783,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after buying an additional 620,291 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $560.66 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.