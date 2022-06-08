KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $210.14 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.84 and a 200 day moving average of $220.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

