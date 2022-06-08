KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $2,642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 30.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $984,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO opened at $187.03 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $175.46 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.15) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.26) to GBX 4,500 ($56.39) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.39) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,462.80.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

