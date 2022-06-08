KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.15.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

