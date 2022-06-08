KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 597,675 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Barclays lowered shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $145.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $130.43 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.